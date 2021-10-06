Man accused of hitting first responders with tire iron in Washington County

A man from Old Town was arrested in Washington County this week on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a fire fighter and resisting arrest with violence, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers received reports of a car fire on Interstate 10 near mile marker 107. WCSO deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist Five Points Volunteer Fire Department and Bonifay Fire-Rescue with that emergency.

As the arrived, they heard a firefighter calling for assistance from the wood line in the area.

"Law Enforcement observed the driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old, David Chester Lovvorn in the woods yelling while holding a tire iron in a defensive position, after striking the firefighter with the weapon,” the release stated. “Lovvorn was given orders to drop the tire iron but instead threw the tire iron striking the Washington County deputy in the finger and the leg. The deputy deployed his taser, striking Lovvorn.

"Lovvorn was handcuffed, taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, aggravated battery on a Fire Fighter and resisting arrest with violence,” the release stated.