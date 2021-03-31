Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting boy arrested in Miami

Investigators said boy had placed pillows in his bed to trick his parents into thinking he was sleeping before leaving the house Friday night. He said he walked to a friend’s house about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.

He was on his way home when he was forced into a car, police said. The boy told investigators he tried to get out, but the car’s child locks were engaged.

An arrest report said Santiesteban pulled his car onto a roadside swale in the Brownsville neighborhood near Miami and forced the child into the backseat, where he assaulted him. Police said a brief struggle ensued and Santiesteban shot the boy.

Santiesteban denied the accusations, police said. It was not clear whether he has an attorney.

Police urged the community to call authorities if other victims or witnesses recognize Santiesteban from previous crimes.

At a Tuesday news conference, Alfredo Ramirez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, thanked the man who found him and the community for stepping in to help.

“As a father of a 12-year-old myself, this is extremely disturbing and hits you at the soul,” Ramirez said. “This child has suffered physical and emotional trauma that will take years to overcome.”