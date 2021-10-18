Man accused of shooting relative in leg

A man accused of shooting a male family member in the leg on Oct. 5 in Jackson County has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the alleged victim reported that Anthony Simmons shot him intentionally, and officials say evidence at the scene supported his statements.

Officials searched Simmons’ residence and seized several firearms there, authorities say. Warrants were issued for his arrest as he was not at the scene when law enforcement officials arrived.

In the release, Simmons was identified as a fugitive from justice. Authorities said he was located in Liberty County, Georgia and taken into custody without incident.