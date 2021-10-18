 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of shooting relative in leg
0 Comments

Man accused of shooting relative in leg

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man accused of shooting a male family member in the leg on Oct. 5 in Jackson County has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the alleged victim reported that Anthony Simmons shot him intentionally, and officials say evidence at the scene supported his statements.

Officials searched Simmons’ residence and seized several firearms there, authorities say. Warrants were issued for his arrest as he was not at the scene when law enforcement officials arrived.

In the release, Simmons was identified as a fugitive from justice. Authorities said he was located in Liberty County, Georgia and taken into custody without incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 13-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 9-12:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 6-8:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 20-Oct. 5:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 25-28:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert