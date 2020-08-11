Man accused of stealing, crashing and setting car on fire

A press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after he reportedly admitted that he stole, crashed, and set fire to a vehicle because, he asserts, its driver cut his mother off in traffic.
The crash and fire occurred on July 21 around 11:16 a.m., with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of State Fire Marshal beginning an investigation after the incident on Hudson Road, south of Alford.
They learned that it had been stolen out of Holmes County, and several people on the scene of the crash reportedly witnessed Albert Newton “Alpo” Brincefield run from the crash. Trooper determined that the vehicle had been intentionally crashed and the fire marshal determined that the fire was intentionally set.
According to the press release from JCSO, a witness at the scene reportedly made contact with Brincefield after the incident and allegedly heard him say that he’d stolen the car, crashed it and set fire to it because he was angry that the driver had cut his mother off in traffic earlier.
Other independent witnesses confirmed Brincefield saying the same thing to them, the press release states.
A warrant was obtained on July 29 for Brincefield.
According to officials, JCSO received a 911 call just before midnight on Aug. 10 about several people brandishing firearms at a local motel. When deputies arrived, authorities say, Brincefield was found to be one of the individuals. He was taken into custody initially on a warrant for grand theft of a motor vehicle, arson, felony driving while license suspended, and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, possession of Schedule lV narcotic, and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.
“Also located at the scene was Erik Deming who was found to be in possession of methamphetamines for which he was charged,” the release states. His arrest was unrelated to the earlier alleged incident involving Brincefield.
Brincefield, 39, and Deming, 40, were taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on their charges.
