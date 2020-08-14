Man arrested after confrontation in Marianna

A local man faces multiple charges after a Thursday incident at the Three Rivers Apartment complex in Marianna, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.
Agency officials say 33-year-old Marianna resident Pernell Donell Anderson is charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, improper exhibit of firearm, resisting an officer without violence, attempted burglary, and two counts of aggravated assault in the case.
Authorities report that officers were dispatched to the complex around 1:39 a.m. on Thursday in reference to reports of an armed and dangerous subject. Prior to their arrival at the scene, responders were informed that the reporting caller had said there was an individual there that would not leave her apartment and was armed with a handgun. Upon arrival, officers saw a man walking away from the caller’s apartment building. Officers saw that the he was carrying a handgun. Officials say he reportedly tossed the handgun to the ground and fled once he apparently noticed the officers.
After a brief foot pursuit and with the use of a dart-firing stun gun, the man was placed into custody and eventually identified as Anderson. The handgun was collected and found to be loaded.
On checking into Anderson’s criminal history, it was determined that he is a convicted felon, authorities say.
According to the press release, officers learned that, prior to their arrival, Anderson had threatened the caller with the handgun at the front door of her apartment. When she went inside to call for law enforcement, her younger brother had to physically stop Anderson from entering the apartment, the release states. It was at this time, authorities allege, that Anderson put the handgun to that man’s throat and threatened to cause harm to him and everyone inside the apartment.
Anderson was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the listed charges.
