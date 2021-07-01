 Skip to main content
Man arrested after fleeing Marianna police officer
Man arrested after fleeing Marianna police officer

  Updated
Michael Benbow

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Michael Benbow on multiple charges this week.

In a press release, the agency said officers were dispatched to the area of Yost Street on reports of a disturbance involving several people. Upon arrival, officers saw Benbow, noting in the release that felony warrants exit for his arrest.

“While attempting to detain Benbow, he retreated to a vehicle which he used to flee the area, the release stated.

“A short pursuit ensued. Benbow later exited the vehicle in the area of the 4200 block of Allen Street. Benbow fled into a residence and barricaded himself inside for a short time.

"Benbow later exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Benbow’s vehicle was found to contain several illicit substances. These substances were later identified as Ecstasy and Hydrocodone,” the release continued.

Officials listed the charges against Benbow as “possession of Ecstasy and Hydrocodone, aggravated flee and elude, driving while license suspended while being listed as a habitual traffic offender, and resisting officers without violence.”

Tags

