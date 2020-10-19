 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 on scooter
0 comments

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 on scooter

  • Updated
  • 0

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men on a scooter were struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in South Florida early Sunday.

Later in the morning the Broward Sheriff's deputies received a tip about the location of a Toyota Camry that was suspected of hitting the scooter, news outlets reported. A man was arrested, but deputies didn't release his name or many details.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning on South Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived they found the bodies of two men in the road.

No additional details were immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the available reporting period, Oct. 10-13:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 14-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 7-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert