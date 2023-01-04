 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in Jackson County drug sting

A man accused of selling cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer in a sting operation is charged with multiple other alleged offenses as well.

In a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said Torence Ali Clemmons was the seller and that the transaction took place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a parking lot about 200 feet from a church.

After Clemmons left the parking lot following the drug transaction, officials said, JCSO narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on him and found cocaine in his pocket. A loaded and concealed handgun was also found in Clemmons’ vehicle, authorities said.

It was determined that Clemmons is a convicted felon.

Clemmons was arrested and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Concealed Firearm and the Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Church, the release concluded.

