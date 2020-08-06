Man arrested on molestation warrant after Cottondale Village Apartments incident

The Marianna Police Department (MPD) reports the arrest of 59-year-old Algene Bernard Bellamy in connection with a 2019 warrant alleging lewd and lascivious molestation.
In a press release, MPD reported that, on July 17, 2019, the agency conducted an investigation into the report of a sex offense that had allegedly occurred within the Cottondale Village Apartments complex.
"During this investigation, investigators identified Algene Bellamy as the suspect. It was revealed that Bellamy inappropriately touched a juvenile,” the release alleges.
"Charges were filed against Bellamy in July of 2019 and a warrant was issued in December of 2019. The warrant was for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.
"On August 2nd, 2020 officers became aware that Bellamy was at his residence. Officers made contact with Bellamy and placed him under arrest on the warrant.
"Bellamy was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
