Man arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary attempt

In a press release, the agency said that, on Aug. 6, around 10 p.m., MPD responded to the report of a suspicious person approaching residences and that he was wearing a hood and mask over his head and face.

When security footage from one of the residences was reviewed, it was discovered that the man removed the mask from his face “allowing for his identify to be established,” the press release stated. He was identified as Thomas Bell, officials said. “An additional call was reported of an individual attempting to make entry into vehicles in the hospital parking lot. Witnesses to the attempted burglaries of the vehicles provided a description which matched the clothing Thomas Bell was seen wearing on video surveillance. Officers canvased the area, in attempt to locate and apprehend Bell. A third and final call was reported in the area of 3rd Street, where Bell was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody,” the release continued.