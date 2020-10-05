Man arrested on warrant and additional charge

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Antwain J. Wright during the execution of a search warrant on Friday, October 2, in reference to suspected drug activity at 107 Mid Park Avenue in Bonifay.

Upon arriving at the home, officials said in an agency press release, investigators made contact with its occupant, 38-year-old Antwain J. Wright, who reportedly had active warrants for the sale of ecstasy. Wright was cooperative and detained without incident.

While conducting the search warrant, investigators reportedly located a baggie containing unknown pills. They also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including a grinder and set of digital scales, officials reported.

Wright was arrested on the existing warrants and further charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.