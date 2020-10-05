 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested on warrant and additional charge
0 comments

Man arrested on warrant and additional charge

  • Updated
  • 0

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Antwain J. Wright during the execution of a search warrant on Friday, October 2, in reference to suspected drug activity at 107 Mid Park Avenue in Bonifay.

Upon arriving at the home, officials said in an agency press release, investigators made contact with its occupant, 38-year-old Antwain J. Wright, who reportedly had active warrants for the sale of ecstasy. Wright was cooperative and detained without incident.

While conducting the search warrant, investigators reportedly located a baggie containing unknown pills. They also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including a grinder and set of digital scales, officials reported.

Wright was arrested on the existing warrants and further charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Man arrested on warrant and additional charge

Antwain J. Wright
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 26-29:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 30-Oct. 2:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 23-25:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert