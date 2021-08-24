Man captured after chase along SR 77

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of D’Shua Kanique Deonshae Williams on charges of reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Officials say that the agency responded to the report of a speeder on Aug. 21 at approximately 7 p.m. and located a vehicle matching the description given which was headed southbound on State Road 77.
Authorities said in a press release that officers “attempted to make contact with the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of vehicles headed in the same direction.”
The release went on to say that, as the JCSO officers started to get closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and continued southbound toward Chipley.
“The JCSO continued the high speed chase into Washington County, where the driver attempted to make a right turn, causing the vehicle to run off of the roadway,” The release states. “The vehicle began to fishtail in the roadway before continuing southbound on Highway 77. The vehicle, still out of control, attempted to make a left turn and ran off the roadway once more. The vehicle was spinning and attempted to re-enter the roadway. The JCSO observed oncoming traffic and made the decision to force the vehicle off of the shoulder and into the ditch, where the vehicle came to a stop,” the release continued.