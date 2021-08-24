Man captured after chase along SR 77

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of D’Shua Kanique Deonshae Williams on charges of reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Officials say that the agency responded to the report of a speeder on Aug. 21 at approximately 7 p.m. and located a vehicle matching the description given which was headed southbound on State Road 77.

Authorities said in a press release that officers “attempted to make contact with the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of vehicles headed in the same direction.”

The release went on to say that, as the JCSO officers started to get closer to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and continued southbound toward Chipley.