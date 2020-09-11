Man charged in Cottondale burglary

On Friday, Aug. 21, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area of Sapp Road about a burglary that the victim in the case had reported the day before.
The victim told the officer that a trailer, a four-wheeler, and assorted welding equipment had been taken, but that he’d subsequently found some of his belongings at the address on Sapp Road where Joshua Tappen was a resident.
Officials say that Tappen admitted to taking the trailer and selling it to an unidentified male buyer for profit. Tappen also allegedly stated that he had purchased the other stolen items from another individual not related to the theft of the trailer.
Tappen was placed under arrest for multiple charges and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. The 36-year-old Cottondale man is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older, dealing in stolen property and burglary of a structure.
Some of the victim’s belongings were recovered, but the trailer and some other things remain unaccounted for, officials say.
Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648 or can provide information anonymously through Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
