Man charged in Jackson County Correctional Facility stabbing

The Marianna Police Department reports that Travis Wilson, 38, has been charged in connection to a stabbing at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Thursday, June 30.

“On Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:45pm, officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a stabbing that occurred at the Jackson County Correctional Facility located at 2737 Penn Avenue. Upon arrival officers were advised that the victim had already been transferred from the facility with injuries from a stab wound,” the agency stated in a press release.

“During the investigation, officers determined that 38-year-old, Travis Wilson, armed himself with a bladed weapon, also known as a “shank”. While inside the pod with the victim, Wilson approached the victim and stabbed the victim,” the release continued. “The victim began to retreat from Wilson at which time, Wilson continued to pursue him. The victim was able to lock themselves in a pod to prevent further attacks by Wilson. The victim was transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition,” the release stated.

“Wilson was being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility on previous felony charges. A complaint against Wilson was filed, upgrading the charge to Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Wilson will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility,” the release concluded.