Man charged with 2nd degree murder in brother’s death

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provided the following press release regarding a fatal shooting in that jurisdiction on Sunday:

"On June 27, 2021, at approximately 4:07 pm the Washington County Communications Center received a call-in reference to a shooting.

"Upon arrival, EMS discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to the head. The 15-year-old victim identified as Andrew Pierce was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"During the initial investigation, it was determined that two brothers got into an altercation while at their residence, which ended with one brother being shot."

The release went on to say that the 14-year-old shooter, identified as Matthew Pierce, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.