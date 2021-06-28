 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with 2nd degree murder in brother’s death
0 Comments

Man charged with 2nd degree murder in brother’s death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office provided the following press release regarding a fatal shooting in that jurisdiction on Sunday:

"On June 27, 2021, at approximately 4:07 pm the Washington County Communications Center received a call-in reference to a shooting.

"Upon arrival, EMS discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to the head. The 15-year-old victim identified as Andrew Pierce was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"During the initial investigation, it was determined that two brothers got into an altercation while at their residence, which ended with one brother being shot."

The release went on to say that the 14-year-old shooter, identified as Matthew Pierce, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

Matthew Pierce

Pierce
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 19-22:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 16-18:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert