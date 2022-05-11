Man charged with assault, other charges in Sneads

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Larry Emanuel Booth on charges of Aggravated Assault without Intent to Kill and Resisting Arrest without Violence.

In a press release issued May 11, officials say that on May 10, around 9:30 a.m., JCSO deputies responded to a call about a disorderly person in Sneads.

“Deputies received numerous reports from neighborhood residents that Larry Emanuel Booth was walking up and down the roadways with a metal pipe threatening to do bodily harm to numerous individuals,” the agency reported.

Booth allegedly attacked a vehicle that an infant and other individuals were in, officials said, beating the window with the metal pipe and causing glass shards to strike and fall onto the victims.

“The suspect continued to walk down the road yelling and threatening to harm other civilians,” the release stated. The JCSO’s K-9 Tracking Unit was summoned and established a track leading to his residence, officials said, adding that he “refused to comply but was taken into custody soon after.”