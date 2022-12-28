Man charged with drug offenses in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department issued a recent press release regarding the Dec. 27 arrest of Andy Avants.

Agency officers were summoned to the Tom Thumb store at Jefferson Street and Kelson Avenue that day around 2:45 a.m. on reports that there was a person asleep behind the wheel at that location, officials said.

“While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner of the vehicle was identified as Andy Avants,” the release stated.

“The contraband, being less than 20 grams of marijuana, was recovered from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was subsequently conducted. Several items of paraphernalia were recovered to include two glass smoking pipes, one from inside the vehicle and a second from Avants person,” the release continued.

“A clear glass like substance was recovered from the vehicle’s dash area as well. This substance was field tested and was determined to be methamphetamine. Andy Avants is being charged with Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine,” the release stated.