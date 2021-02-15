Man charged with murder in Southport stabbing

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release the arrest of area man William Jacob Burks, 36, on a murder charge in the Feb. 13 stabbing death of 64-year-old Cynthia Ann Black.

The agency and emergency medical crews responded to a 911 call that day around 1:45 p.m. regarding a stabbing that occurred at a residence on Kingswood Road in Southport. Black was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The agency had also received a call reporting the theft of an automobile on Sandra Grace Road, near Kingswood Road. Shortly after, a 911 call was placed by a resident of Briggs Lane, off State Road 77. The caller stated a man that was covered in blood had gotten out of a car and asked them to drive him to a hospital for help. When the caller told the man they would call 911 for him, he ran off into the woods, the caller advised.

Investigators said they believe Burks stole the vehicle on Sandra Grace Road, attempted to get help to a hospital on Briggs Road, and then ran into the woods to hide from law enforcement.

Deputies responded to the area, along with the BCSO K9 Unit, and K9 Ronnie assisted in the apprehension of Burks.

Burks has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder and grand theft auto. He was taken to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance on the charges.