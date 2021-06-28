Man convicted as accessory after the fact in 2nd degree murder

The office of State Attorney Larry Basford has announced the conviction Jeremie Odell Peters on a charge of accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder with a firearm and of conspiracy to commit first degree tampering with a witness.

Authorities say two defendants await trial in connection to the death of Raul Ambriz Guillen, who was shot and killed in Holmes County on July 4, 2020.

His body was taken to a remote location and buried, officials said in a press release regarding the conviction of Peters for his part in connection to the crime.

“After a long investigation and important tips from the public, Mr. Guillen’s body was discovered on August 25, 2020, by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” the release states. “The 14th Circuit Medical Examiner’s office determined that Mr. Guillen died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head. Jeremie Odell Peters was charged with serious crimes related to the murder,” it continued.

“On June 24, 2021, after a four day long trial, a Holmes County jury found Peters guilty of accessory after the fact to second degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first degree Tampering with a witness,” the release states.