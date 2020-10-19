Man killed, 7-year-old boy hurt in shooting at football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot and a 7-year-old child was injured during a shooting at a youth football game in Jacksonville on Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the sports field around 6 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of shots fired in the area, news outlets reported. When they arrived they found the man dead and the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The child is being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

First Coast News reported that investigators believe the victims were father and son. Their names have not been released.

News outlets reported that a crowd was watching the youth game when a sports utility vehicle pulled up near where the man and child were sitting.

A man wearing a mask got out of the vehicle and fired a gun at the victims in what investigators said appeared to be a targeted act. He then drove away.

An investigation is underway.