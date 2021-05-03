Man robs Winn-Dixie liquor store in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department reports the April 30 robbery of the Winn-Dixie liquor store.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:13 p.m. that evening and determined that a man presenting as a customer approached the cashier and demanded money from the register after shoppers had left the store. Officials say he threatened the use of force toward the cashier if he didn’t comply.

The suspect is described as a white male that was wearing a camouflage mask, a gray, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

“This case is currently being worked and if you or someone you know has any information into the identity of this subject, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency, MPD officials said in a press release.

“To remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850 526-5000. This subject should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach this subject,” the release concluded.