Man sentenced in case of grand theft auto with infant aboard

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a press release that on March 11, 2021, Judge Christopher N. Patterson sentenced Scott William Thomas to 15 years in the Department of Corrections for kidnapping, aggravated fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto, and driving while license suspended - habitual offender.

On January 26, 2019, the release states, Thomas stole a vehicle from the Texaco Gas Station located at 1736 St. Andrews Blvd.

“An infant was inside the back seat when the defendant stole the vehicle,” the release states. “A countywide manhunt was immediately conducted by all local agencies. The defendant later fled the area in the vehicle, dropping the infant child off at the Taco Bell on Back Beach Road.

"The defendant later bailed from the vehicle and was apprehended. This plea met the approval of the victim. This case was prosecuted by ASA Peter Overstreet.”