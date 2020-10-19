Man steals case of lottery tickets in Callaway

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is requesting the help of the public to identify the person responsible for the theft of approximately $14,000 worth of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets. The tickets were stolen from the Bee-Line in Callaway, located at 6217 Cherry Street.

Officials say that on Sept. 18, at 3:54 a.m., a man wearing black clothing, a black sweatshirt tied around his face and head, and wearing dirty white tennis shoes, entered the business and quickly snatched the entire case of tickets. The man fled the parking lot on foot towards North Charlene Drive.

Witnesses on scene described the male as Caucasian, approximately 5'10'' with a medium build. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division or contact Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477).