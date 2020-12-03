Man with sword arrested after stabbings

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 22-year-old Zachery Ables was arrested Wednesday night while in possession of a full-scale Katana, or Samurai sword, following a report that Ables had cut two women in his family with a large knife.

Deputies responded to a home on Beulah Avenue in Callaway in reference to the incident and found the women with serious lacerations to their face, head, and bodies. They reportedly said Ables had cut them up and may still be at their residence nearby on Beulah Avenue.

The women were taken to a local hospital for medical help and deputies went to the home. Although serious, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

At the residence droplets and large concentrations of blood were seen from the front to the back door within the home. Deputies cleared the residence and determined Ables was not home. The residence was secured and the BCSO crime scene team was called to process the scene.

A description of Ables was provided to all local law enforcement agencies and, within a few minutes, a BCSO deputy spotted Ables on Highway 22. Two deputies stopped him in the roadway, with another deputy arriving soon after. Ables was holding a full-sized Katana at the time, officials said.