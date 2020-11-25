Manslaughter plea results in 15-year prison term

The man originally charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 72-year-old Marianna man David Tinsley entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter in the case this week.

Jessie Melvin Jackson was sentenced to serve a 15-year prison term for the crime, and is to be incarcerated in a Florida Department of Corrections facility.

The plea came after he was set for a pre-trial conference in the case.

Tinsley was found dead in the front portion of his home mid-morning on Jan. 19, 2015. He lived on Graham Street in Marianna. The Marianna Police Department got a call about his death around 10:44 a.m. that morning, shortly after a parade honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. had passed in the vicinity of his little block house.

His cause of death was described in his autopsy as “multiple sharp force injuries to the body,” according to an affidavit filed by authorities at the time Jackson was charged.