Marianna 17-year-old charged as adult in shooting

The Marianna Police Department recently issued a press release regarding the arrests of Sa’Hmaad Johnson and Ric’Tavious Reed.
Johnson, 17, of Marianna, is charged in the case with: Attempted 2nd degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from vehicle; and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reed, 18, of Grand Ridge, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The release states as follows:
“On Saturday July 03, 2021 at approximately 10:49 p.m. a white Toyota Tundra pulled into Sonic located at 4221 Lafayette Street in Marianna, FL where a Marianna Police Department officer was working an off duty security detail. The occupants of the truck got the attention of the officer and advised him that another passenger in the truck had been shot. The officer notified on duty officers and EMS to assist. Officers rendered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took over. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and then later flown to another hospital for more specialized treatment.”
“Investigators were quickly on scene and began interviewing potential witnesses and investigating the incident. Investigators determined that an unknown suspect shot into the Toyota Tundra, striking one occupant of the vehicle," the release continued.
"During the investigation, investigators were able to develop a suspect vehicle. On July 09, 2021 a search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle. During this time, investigators were able to identify two possible suspects. Through witness interviews and review of area surveillance footage, investigators identified the two suspects as Sa’Hmaad Johnson and Ric’Tavious Reed.
“Investigators developed probable cause to determine that Sa’Hmaad Johnson fired the shot that struck the victim in the vehicle. On July 09, 2021 Johnson was arrested and transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Panama City, Florida. On July 14, 2021 the State Attorney’s Office of the 14th Circuit filed a capias for Sa’Hmaad Johnson, charging him as an adult. On this same date, Sa’Hmaad Johnson was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance.
“On July 14, 2021 an arrest warrant for Ric’tavious Reed was applied for and granted. Reed turned himself in to investigators at the Marianna Police Department and he was later transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance.”