Marianna 17-year-old charged as adult in shooting

“On Saturday July 03, 2021 at approximately 10:49 p.m. a white Toyota Tundra pulled into Sonic located at 4221 Lafayette Street in Marianna, FL where a Marianna Police Department officer was working an off duty security detail. The occupants of the truck got the attention of the officer and advised him that another passenger in the truck had been shot. The officer notified on duty officers and EMS to assist. Officers rendered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took over. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and then later flown to another hospital for more specialized treatment.”