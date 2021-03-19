Marianna homicide victim identified

The Marianna Police Department has identified the woman found dead near a wooded area off Hawks Street earlier this week as Heather Foulks.
The 24-year-old Marianna resident was found March 15.
MPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the case and urges anyone with related information to contact the agency at 850-526-3125. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000, where you may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to this case.
The death was determined a homicide on March 16 after an autopsy was performed.