Marianna homicide victim identified
An investigation continues into the death of 24-year-old Heather Foulks.

 MPD, PROVIDED

The Marianna Police Department has identified the woman found dead near a wooded area off Hawks Street earlier this week as Heather Foulks.

The 24-year-old Marianna resident was found March 15.

MPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the case and urges anyone with related information to contact the agency at 850-526-3125. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000, where you may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to this case.

The death was determined a homicide on March 16 after an autopsy was performed.

