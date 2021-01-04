 Skip to main content
Marianna man, 70, arrested on assault, firearm charges
The Marianna Police Department reports the New Year’s Day arrest of 70-year-old Marianna man James Bell on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon in public.

Officials said in a press release that, on Jan. 1 around 10:50 a.m., officers with that agency responded to an address on Thorton Lane in reference to the report of an armed man firing rounds at people.

After obtaining information at the scene, officers located James Bell at Peterson’s Grocery on Carters Mill Road in Marianna. Several guns and various weapons were located inside of Bell’s pickup truck.

Bell was taken into custody without incident but refused to cooperate with law enforcement conducting the investigation, authorities say.

