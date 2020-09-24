Marianna man accused of attack on panhandling partner

A Marianna man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman he’d been panhandling with, reportedly tackling her and demanding the $20 bill that a donor handed her as the two were working the area near Walmart off State Road 71, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Called to the fight in progress around 12:23 p.m. that day, deputies located and detained suspect James Walter McClain as he tried to cross SR 71 following the alleged attack, officials say.

Several witnesses gave accounts of the incident, authorities say, and the woman had scratches and bruises that officials allege further corroborated the reported assault. The woman and McClain had been in a relationship for about two years, according to law enforcement reports.

Authorities report that McClain, 24, was also found to have an active warrant out of Decatur County, Georgia alleging a violation of probation.

He was booked into the Jackson County jail charged as a fugitive from justice and additionally charged with battery (domestic violence).