Marianna man accused of battery
  • Updated
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Marianna man Dennis Edwards on a charge of battery last Saturday, Aug. 22.

Officials say a deputy was dispatched that day to residence on Highway 73 on the report of a witness that advised he’d seen Edwards in an altercation with the female resident.

Officials determined that Edwards and the alleged victim were in a domestic relationship and that Edwards had been the primary aggressor in the incident.

