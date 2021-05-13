Marianna man accused of burglary next door

The Marianna Police Department in a press release this week announced the arrest of 62-year-old Johnny Drummond on a charge of burglary against his next-door neighbor.

Officials say that on Tuesday, May 11, agency officers went to a home on Bowers Street in reference to the report of a burglary in progress. They arrived at the scene to find the homeowner taking refuge inside her vehicle, which was parked in the front yard.

She told officers that as she arrived at the residence and entered through the front door, she was startled to find a man rummaging through the house and that he ran into the kitchen when he saw her, and hid behind the stove.

The homeowner ran out and locked herself in the vehicle, and called 911.

Officers tried to find the intruder and couldn’t, but noticed that a back bedroom window was open and then searched the surrounding area. Officers located a trail that led from the rear of the house to the rear of the next-door neighbor’s residence.