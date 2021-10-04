Marianna man accused of stealing, crashing vehicle

Marianna man Sandor Jesus Kirkland, 23, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and without a valid driver’s license following an incident last Saturday, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

Authorities say officers of that agency were sent to investigate the report of a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of Yost Street around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and learned that Kirkland was reportedly in possession of the vehicle but that his whereabouts were unknown.

At approximately 12 p.m., MPD officers were dispatched to the area of College Street and 2nd Avenue on the report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the area. Officers discovered that the vehicle involved in the crash was the one reported stolen earlier that morning.

“During the investigation officers determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Watson Drive at a high rate of speed. The vehicle attempted to turn south onto College Street but was traveling too fast to negotiate the turn,” the release states.

“This caused the vehicle to run off the road way on College Street on the west shoulder of the road. The driver of the vehicle then overcorrected causing the vehicle to travel across College Street and into the woods on the east side of College Street, striking a tree,” the release continued. “Also, during the investigation, officers determined that Sandor Kirkland was the driver of the vehicle and had one passenger in the vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital by Jackson County Fire Rescue. Both occupants were treated for their injuries and later released. The driver, Sandor Kirkland, was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the above-mentioned charges. The crash is still under investigation and additional charges are pending,” it stated.