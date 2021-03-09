Marianna man accused of throwing concrete block at vehicle

Marianna man Tony Manning was arrested on a charge of throwing a missile into a vehicle and on a violation of probation charge after a recent street confrontation, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

The MPD reports that, on March 3 around 3:32 p.m., agency officers responded to a location on Harley Drive, where it was reported that an armed man was chasing people down the street.

On arrival they spoke to several people and concluded that Manning, 33, had instigated a confrontation and then threw a large concrete block at a vehicle, causing damage.

The officers located Manning on Harley Drive near the location of the reported incident and took him into custody without incident.