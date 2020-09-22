Marianna man arrested after pursuit

Michael Jerome Bryant, 31, of Marianna, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlicensed concealment of a firearm, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

Officials say that, on Sept. 19, around 9:31 p.m., officers with that agency conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota car in the Grocery Outlet parking lot. The release did not state the reason for the stop.

Bryant was identified as the sole occupant.

“Officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle and asked Bryant to exit the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle,” the release stated.

“As Bryant exited the vehicle he immediately fled the scene on foot to avoid detention. Bryant ran across Lafayette Street without regard for oncoming traffic and into a densely populated parking lot of Zaxby’s restaurant. As Bryant was crossing Lafayette Street, a black in color semi-automatic handgun fell from his person,” the release continued.

“Bryant proceeded to flee on foot through several parking lots and into a wooded area near Orange Street. Officers with the Marianna Police Department were able to apprehend Bryant after a prolonged foot pursuit. Bryant was taken to Jackson Hospital where he was treated for his minor injuries and medically cleared. Bryant was then transported to Jackson county Correctional Facility to await first appearance. Chief Hayes Baggett would like to thank the citizens who assisted officers with the apprehension of this suspect,” the release concluded.