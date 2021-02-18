Marianna man arrested after struggle

A Marianna man wanted by police tried to close the door on his arrest Tuesday, but officers with the Marianna Police Department pushed through and took him into custody that day.

In a press release, MPD reported that officers went to a dwelling at Gibb Marianna Village Apartments in search of Marianna man Jason Hayes, 38.

After the tenant there gave consent for a search, officers opened a door inside to search the room behind it, only to have it immediately closed in their faces.

Officers determined that it was Hayes who was holding the door shut and not allowing officers to enter the room. After several attempts, they were able to get the door open and enter the room. Officers made contact with Hayes, who reportedly refused to comply with orders to be restrained. A struggle with Hayes reportedly ensued.

Officials said officers deployed a drive stun from an electronic control device to gain compliance. Shortly thereafter, Hayes was successfully restrained and removed from the apartment.

Authorities say an active warrant existed for Hayes’ arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and failure to appear in relation to a charge of resisting without violence.

Hayes is being additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence in reference to the incident that took place on Tuesday. Hayes was medically cleared and transported to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.