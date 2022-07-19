Marianna man arrested in theft of tractor, seed speader

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marianna man accused of stealing a tractor and seed spreader.

In a press release the agency reports that on Saturday, July 16, trooper was informed of a tractor and seed spreader that were stolen out of Calhoun County and FHP teamed with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to locate the stolen tractor.

During the investigation, a trooper and a Calhoun County deputy obtained a description of the vehicle along with a possible suspect identification.

“After several hours, law enforcement was granted permission from a property owner in Jackson County to enter the property that the suspect had ties to,” the FHP release stated.

“Law enforcement located a seed spreader that was stolen with the tractor. It appeared the suspect had loaded the tractor back up on a trailer and left with the tractor after disconnecting the seed spreader,” the release continued.

“On July 17…the same trooper was informed that the suspect was possibly in Alabama with the stolen tractor. A short time later the trooper located the suspect along with the tractor in Jackson County. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the tractor was returned to the owner,” the release stated.

William “Billy” Alan Smith, 63, of Marianna, was arrested and charged by the Florida Highway Patrol with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence.