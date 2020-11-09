Marianna man arrested on theft charge

Officials said in a press release that, during the morning hours of Saturday, November 7, the agency received a report of a retail theft at the TA travel center on Highway 71 South, the caller saying a man had left the business with merchandise in his hands that had not been paid for. A man meeting the description of the suspect was seen by a deputy in the wood line south of the TA, north of Rocky Creek Road, officials said. When the officer attempted contact, authorities say, the man went deeper into the woods but was then seen walking down a driveway on Rocky Creek Road. Authorities say he still had the merchandise in his possession and that he was detained, subsequently arrested and taken to jail without further incident.