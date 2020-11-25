Marianna man charged in Sneads burglary

The Sneads Police Department reported this week that the agency has charged 41-year-old Marianna resident William Edenfield with burglary of a structure, burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and petit theft.

Officials said in a press release that, on Nov. 23, agency investigators were called to the scene of a burglary that had taken place at The Body Shop. They discovered that someone had ransacked the business and stolen over $2,500 worth of aftermarket stereo equipment, as well as other items of value from within the business.

Edenfield was listed early on as a possible suspect to the burglary, officials said.

“Contact was made with Edenfield where he was arrested on unrelated drug charges,” the release stated.

“Later that day further information was gathered that linked Edenfield directly to the burglary. On 11/24/2020 a warrant was obtained for the arrest of William Edenfield on burglary and theft charges. Edenfield was served the warrant while being housed at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.”