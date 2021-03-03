Marianna man charged with drug possession

Marianna man Erhiga Uyosue, 31, was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop and a subsequent search of the car he was driving. According to a press release from the Mariana Police Department, the search revealed cocaine and other items noted by the agency.

The release states that officers saw two vehicles parked in the middle of Milton Street around 8:35 p.m. that evening and determined that one of them had an expired license plate.

A traffic stop on that vehicle ensured, with the driver stopping in the driveway of a residence on Harley Drive. Uyosue was identified as the driver.

“While speaking with the driver, officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” the release states.

“Based on the odor of marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted. Once Uyosue was removed from the vehicle, a search of his person was conducted. This search revealed that Uyosue was in possession of a large sum of money,” it continued.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located a bag under the driver’s seat that was found to contain approximately 17 grams of cocaine, a white powdery substance that is believed to be used as a cutting agent for the cocaine and other items of drug paraphernalia. Based on the findings of the search, Uyosue was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Uyosue was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the above mentioned charges,” the release concluded.