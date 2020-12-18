Marianna man charged with DUI

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday arrest of Eric Reese Enfinger on a charge of driving under the influence.

In a press release, the agency said a deputy was dispatched just after 5 p.m. that day on the report of a suspicious vehicle with a suspected intoxicated driver on State Road 71 near Waller Lane. The caller stated that he had observed the vehicle travelling all over the roadway before spinning around and coming to rest in a ditch.

The officer reportedly saw Enfinger sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officials say he “showed indicators of impairment” and that he refused to complete field sobriety exercises.

Enfinger was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail, where officials say he refused to provide a breath sample.

The 32-year-old Marianna man was charged with driving under the influence.