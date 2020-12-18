 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianna man charged with DUI
0 comments

Marianna man charged with DUI

  • Updated
  • 0

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday arrest of Eric Reese Enfinger on a charge of driving under the influence.

In a press release, the agency said a deputy was dispatched just after 5 p.m. that day on the report of a suspicious vehicle with a suspected intoxicated driver on State Road 71 near Waller Lane. The caller stated that he had observed the vehicle travelling all over the roadway before spinning around and coming to rest in a ditch.

The officer reportedly saw Enfinger sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officials say he “showed indicators of impairment” and that he refused to complete field sobriety exercises.

Enfinger was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail, where officials say he refused to provide a breath sample.

The 32-year-old Marianna man was charged with driving under the influence.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 12-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 9-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 5-8:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert