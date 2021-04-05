Marianna man charged with firearm violation

Marianna man C.B. Miller Jr. has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The circumstances leading to the charge were narrated in a complaint filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 28, a deputy was dispatched to meet with Miller regarding his allegation that two men had taken his driver’s license while he was hunting in an area along Old U.S. Road.

“Miller told me that he went hunting for a turkey a few miles north of his home. After shooting at and missing a turkey,” the report states, “two men with rifles approached him. One identified himself as a retired deputy sheriff and at gunpoint ordered him (Miller) to give him his identification, stating that he was hunting on private property,” the complaint continued.

“After giving the man his Florida D/L, he was told to drive down the road and wait on them. Miller was not sure about the two men so he drove home and called the sheriff’s office,” it stated. “At my request, Miller got the shotgun … from inside his home and gave it to me.”