Marianna man charged with multiple offenses

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Marianna resident Charles Jennings, 41, on multiple charges following an incident in the area of Rockwell Street involving shots fired on the morning of Sept. 30.

The agency provided a press release about the matter.

“On September 30th, 2020 at approximately 10:15am, the Marianna Police Department received a call in reference to a shooting in the area of Rockwell Street,” the release states. “Upon officer’s arrival it was discovered that the shots were being fired from an address located in the 4200 block of Oak Street. While canvassing the area, shell casings were located in the yard of that residence. Based on the information obtained on scene, officers were able to identify the shooter as Charles Jennings,” it continued.

“The investigation revealed that Jennings shot at the victim numerous times using an AR-15 style firearm. The shots struck an apartment located on Rockwell Street. Information was received that Jennings had the firearm inside the residence. A search warrant for the residence was obtained for the purpose of locating the firearm. Upon entering the residence, Investigators located several firearms and narcotics in plain view. Based on the items observed in plain view, an additional search warrant for the residence was obtained,” the release stated.