Marianna man charged with resisting, drug possession

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 26-year-old De’Marius Javese Marquan Leslie on charges of resisting without violence, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
Authorities say in a recent press release that, on Sunday Sept. 13, agency officers responded to a residence located in the 4200 block of Woodberry Road for a welfare check of an individual that had used a safe word asking for help in conversation with police.
Upon officer’s arrival, they could hear a verbal argument ongoing inside the residence, authorities say. When the officers tried to make contact with the occupants of the residence, Leslie reportedly left through the home’s back door and ran while officers were identifying themselves. He was soon taken into custody without incident.
Officials say Leslie was found to have cocaine in his possession when he was apprehended.
Leslie was arrested and charged with resisting without violence, possession of drugs, and possession of paraphernalia.
