Marianna man sentenced in child porn case
  • Updated
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, announced in a Monday press release that Marianna resident Logan Rosborough has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of receiving, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The sentence was handed down Jan. 20.

Officials say that, in July of 2018, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information that Rosborough, 21, had uploaded 49 images containing child pornography and that the majority of the female children in the images appeared to be younger than five years old, and that none appeared to be over the age of 12.

Authorities say that further investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations team revealed over 1,500 images and videos of child pornographic material through searches of Rosborough’s cell phone, social media and electronic storage accounts.

Rosborough was charged in July of 2019 with one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor or a minor under the age of 12.

He pleaded guilty to all charges on March 17, 2020, officials said.

