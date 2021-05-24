Marianna motorist arrested after Carters Mill Road incident

The Marianna Police Department reports in a press release the arrest of Marianna resident Donald Reed Sparks Jr., 26, on several charges last Saturday.

The arrest occurred after Sparks allegedly left a car parked in the middle of Carters Mill Road and ran from police as officers approached because the vehicle was impeding the flow of traffic near Three Rivers Apartments and Peterson’s Grocery.

Authorities say Sparks continued to run as officers commanded him to stop, and that police used a taser because he had his hands at his waistband at some point as he fled, “giving the impression he may be armed or have ill intentions,” the release states.

“Sparks continued to fight officers by pushing, elbowing, kicking, and biting officers,” the release continued. “After an extended struggle with Sparks, he was subdued and placed in handcuffs behind his back. Sparks was transported after a brief period of time to Jackson Hospital.” He is charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, a driver’s license violation, and resisting with violence.

The release goes on to say that “emergency medical response time was greatly hindered by the large crowd and vehicles preventing officers and medical personal from completing the needed task,” and that “there will be more charges forthcoming against additional individuals, for interfering with law enforcement pending a review of the camera footage and positive identification can be determined. We would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted us on scene the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Florida High Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Sneads Police Department, Jackson County Fire and Rescue and Marianna Fire and Rescue. If anyone has any information in regards to these crimes you are encouraged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000,” the release concluded.