Marianna police: Arrest leads to discovery of synthetic drug

A 33-year-old Marianna man initially arrested on a warrant for failure to appear wound up with additional charges after the arresting officers discovered a synthetic drug on his person, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

On Thursday, May 12, around 2:40 p.m., authorities said, MPD received information that Louis Turner was at a dwelling in the Gibbs Apartments complex and went there to execute the existing warrant.

“Upon Turner’s arrest, a search of his person was conducted, and a quantity of Alpha-PVP (Flakka) was located,” the release stated. “Turner was subsequently charged with possession of Alpha-PVP (Flakka). Turner was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”

In the press release regarding the arrest, MPD used the opportunity to talk about the dangers of the drug, saying that the agency is seeing an uptick it its use.

Flakka is chemically similar to the street drug known as bath salts or MDPV, officials said.

“Flakka is a highly addictive and dangerous drug, otherwise known as alpha-PVP (alpha-pyrrolidinopentiophenone.) It is an amphetamine-like stimulant that belongs to the cathinone drug class. Cathinones are man-made, or synthetic drugs containing cathinone,” the release continued.

“Synthetic drugs known as bath salts are from the synthetic cathinone class of drugs, like flakka,” it continued. “Synthetic cathinones are central nervous system stimulants. They mimic the stimulant effects similar to those resulting from illegal drugs. These include cocaine, methamphetamine (crystal meth), and MDMA (molly or ecstasy).

Synthetic cathinones are also labeled as ‘not for human consumption.’ These labels help hide the real reason for the product’s existence, so the drugs distribute easily,” the release continued.

“Bath salts come in powder form, which is typically packaged in gelatin capsules. Bath salts are commonly ingested by sniffing or snorting. They can also be taken orally, smoked, or placed into a solution and injected into the veins.

Bath salts are used to achieve feelings of euphoria and alertness. Dangerous side effects are also associated with the abuse of synthetic cathinones like bath salts and flakka,” the release continued.

“The designer drug flakka comes in crystal form, and it is typically pink or white. The synthetic drug may be eaten, injected, snorted, or vaporized in e-cigarettes. Vaporizing flakka sends the drug quickly into the bloodstream. This method of ingestion can make it particularly easy to overdose on flakka,” it states.

Recently, the abuse of synthetic drugs has re-emerged as a significant issue, the release warned.

“We have been experiencing an increase in encounters with individual that are displaying behaviors that are associated with the use of Alpha-PVP (Flakka). So, I wanted to take this opportunity to educate everyone to exactly what this drug is and some of its effects with the most important one being death,” MPD Chief Hayes Baggett said in the release. “If you see someone that is showing any of the symptoms listed below I would encourage you to contact your local law enforcement immediately.”

The release listed the following adverse effects of the drug: Overdose and death; confusion; acute psychosis; agitation; combativeness; high blood pressure; aggressive, self-destructive, and violent behavior; increased heart rate Increased sweating; headaches; palpitations; seizures; paranoia; hallucinations; delusions; kidney damage or kidney failure hypertension; hyperthermia; breakdown of muscle fibers; and teeth-grinding.

Other street names for flakka include gravel and flocka.