Marianna Police arrest one on county battery warrant

The Marianna Police Department reports its arrest this week of a woman wanted on a Jackson County felony battery warrant.

In a press release, the MPD reports that agency officers were initially dispatched to the area of Milton Avenue on Tuesday in reference to a physical altercation. Officials say Temaka Brunson had been named by a member of the public as a participant in it. The alleged other involved party had several serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials noted.

Officers later found Brunson in the 4100 block of Lafayette Street.

“After making contact with Brunson it was confirmed she had an active warrant for her arrest from Jackson County, Florida for a separate felony battery incident. This warrant was later confirmed and Brunson was placed under arrest,” the release states.