Marianna police arrest shooting suspect

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of a local man in connection with a shooting on Monday night that resulted in non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a victim now being treated at an area hospital.

In a press release, the agency states that MPD officers were dispatched around 7:31 p.m. to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex to investigate the shooting and that investigators developed 35-year-old Marianna resident Ladarius Mack as the suspect in the matter.

“Mack was quickly located and questioned about the incident,” the release states. “During the course of interviewing him investigators obtained information that would lead to the arrest of Mack. He was placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mack was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”

The case remains active and under investigation. Officials say that anyone with information regarding it should call MPD at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.