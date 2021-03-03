Marianna police charge Big Star burglary suspect

Marianna resident Gabriel Clemons, 38, has been charged in the burglary of Big Star Liquors, the break-in and theft of merchandise discovered early Tuesday morning. A shoe print was key in the investigation, officials said.

The Marianna Police Department announced his arrest in a press release Wednesday. Agency officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday in response to a “glass break alarm,” officials said. “Upon arrival, officers observed the front glass window shattered,” the release states. “During the investigation, officers determined that a masked suspect entered the building, by means of breaking a window and stole several bottles of liquor. After reviewing video, a description of the suspect was obtained. Officers canvassed the area and located shoe prints and a surgical mask, which was believed to be worn by the suspect during the time of the burglary,” the release continues.

Investigators identified Clemons as a person of interest in the case, noting in the release that he matched the description they’d developed from review of the surveillance footage.

“Clemons’ shoes were compared to the shoe prints found near the scene,” the release states. “It was determined that the shoe prints did match. After obtaining witness statements in the case and gathering all evidence, investigators were able to charge Clemons with the burglary of Big Star Liquors. Clemons was arrested and charged with burglary, petit theft and criminal mischief. Clemons was also on state probation during the time of the offence, which led to him being charged with violation of probation,” the release concluded.