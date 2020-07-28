Marianna police charge man with aggravated battery

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Dylan Andrew Williams, 24, on a charge of aggravated battery.
In a press release, the agency reports that officers were dispatched to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex on Carters Mill Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday in reference to someone having been stabbed. The victim was located, given medical attention and taken to Jackson Hospital by Jackson County Fire and Rescue for further treatment.
Williams was identified as a suspect in the incident and was located at his residence outside the city with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody without incident.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.